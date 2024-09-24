Runaway Costs: ₹30,088 Crore Spent By MMRCL On Metro 3 Project So Far, RTI Reveals

Mumbai Metro 3 | File

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has so far spent Rs30,088.83 crore on the Metro 3, or Aqua Line, project.

This was revealed in an RTI application filed by Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation on August 21.

The reply to the RTI application, on September 13, given by the public information officer of MMRCL, Avinash Patil, also stated that the total amount of escalation cost paid towards civil systems, track, rolling stock, etc, by MMRCL, over the original contract value or construction of Metro 3 Line (from inception till August 31) was Rs2,856.61 crore.

According to reports, the cost of the Metro 3 was earlier estimated at a little over Rs23,000 crore. But on February 29, 2024, the Centre approved the revised cost of Rs37,276 crore, with JICA agreeing to provide 57.09% of the funds amounting to Rs21,280 crore, thereby escalating the cost by Rs14,000 crore.

Recently, with an effort to make Mumbai metro transport system more relevant to the local populace besides strengthening the connection between the metro stations and communities, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs decided to change the names of some of the stations on the Metro 3 route. The announcement was made following a request from the Government of Maharashtra.

Metro 3 is a 33.5-kilometre-long underground corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. The length of the corridor is marked with 27 key stations out of which 26 will be underground and one at grade. MMRCL currently has 19 rakes in its fleet, which is sufficient to operate Phase 1 of the underground metro corridor.

Once ready, 260 services will cater to an estimated 17 lakh passengers daily. MMRCL is also working on the multi-modal integration of stations, which will involve connectivity with other modes of public transport for the last mile, good footpaths outside the stations, seating arrangements and foot over bridges wherever needed.

Costing Of The Metro 3 Project

Rs30,088.83 crore Spending till August 31

Rs23,000 crore Earlier estimate

Rs37,276 crore Centre-approved revised cost on February 29, 2024

Rs14,000 crore Cost escalation