Mumbai: MMRCL Denies Reports Of Metro 11 Construction Start; DPR Finalization And Approval Pending | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has refuted the reports appearing in a section of media that the works for the construction of 16-km Metro 11 (Green Line) has commenced. MMRCL has been maintaining that it will take some time before the works on the new line start.

“We are in the process of finalising the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro 11. Once the DPR is ready, it will have to undergo an approval process. How can we start the project if DPR is not yet finalised and approved?” stated the Managing Director of MMRCL, Ashwini Bhide.

“We can start the work only after the DPR is approved by the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of India apart from making the arrangements to fund the project,” Bhide stated and negated all the reports appearing in a section of media.

When asked whether MMRCL has issued a tender for the geotechnical soil investigation along the route connecting Anik Bus Depot to SPM Chowk through 15 underground stations, Bhide said the tender has been invited for the purpose of preparing the DPR and has nothing to do with the commencement of the work.

According to reports, the geotechnical study aims to gather essential data on the sub-soil conditions of the site. This information will assist contractors in developing an appropriate detailed design for the structures and selecting suitable machinery, methods, and technologies for construction. The study will also help mitigate potential damage to existing structures during the construction process.

As per the terms and conditions of the tender, boreholes with a diameter of 150 mm will be drilled at regular intervals of 500 meters along the twin tunnel alignment. Additionally, three boreholes will be drilled at each station site. According to the basic consultant plan, the depth of these boreholes will range from 10 meters to over 20 meters.

The report of the geotechnical survey will incorporate elements such as borehole details and locations with georeferenced coordinates, geological characteristics of the area, water table levels, results of conducted tests, foundation recommendations based on borehole data, cut-off values, bearing capacities of the soil, seismicity of the soil etc.

Proposed stations along Metro 11:

Anik Bus Depot

Wadala Depot

CGS Colony

Ganesh Nagar

BPT Hospital

Sewri, Hay Bunder

Coal Bunder (Darukhana)

Reay Road

Byculla

Nagpada Junction

Bhendi Bazaar

Crawford Market

CSMT Metro (interchange with Aqua Line)

Horniman Circle

SPM Circle.