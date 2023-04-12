Mumbai Metro 11 route under review, tweak in alignment likely, says Ashwini Bhide | Representative image

Mumbai: As Mumbai Metro 3 inches closer to completion, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has initiated review work on Mumbai Metro 11 between Wadala and CSMT. As it undergoes review, a tweaking in the route is possible.

Mumbai Metro 11, also referred to as Green line, will be another underground metro rail that snakes under the belly of south Mumbai. In January this year, the project was handed over to the MMRC from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“We are in the process of revisiting the Detailed Project Report (DPR), because MoHUA/ Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has suggested that in the current format and alignment the ridership is inadequate because the current plan almost runs parallel to the harbour line on the Central Railway,” said MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide.

Why is there a need to revisit the alignment?

The stations of metro rail and those on the harbour line are almost overlapping, apart from it passing through some new development of the Mumbai Port Authority, but the development on the port land is yet to happen.

“So, we are trying to revisit the alignment and see if we can take it to such areas where there is more need of connectivity and population is also present… We will put it up with the Government of India,” Bhide explained.

As per the DPR with the MMRDA, 11 stations are planned, namely, Wadala (Bhakti Park), Ganesh Nagar, BPT Hospital, Sewree Metro, Hay Bunder, Coal Bunder, Darukhana, Wadi Bunder, Clock Tower, Carnac Bunder and CSMT Metro.

The Metro 11 line is an extension of Metro 4 and 4A of Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavli-Gaimukh. This means those hopping on to the line on Thane’s Ghodbunder Road will be able to travel up to south Mumbai, but this will take a few more years before the plan gets executed and metro rail gets commissioned.