FPJ Impact: Blinkit's Illegal Warehouse In Prabhadevi High-Rise Basement Shut Down, Civic Group Demands City-Wide Crackdown

Mumbai: Quick-delivery giant Blinkit shut down one of its warehouse functioning illegally in the basement of a high-rise residential society in Prabhadevi following The Free Press Journal’s reports and a legal notice served to officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by a Dadar-based civic group. It has demanded the civic body to initiate a city-wide crackdown on such illegal warehouses of quick-commerce giants.

Illegal Warehouse Exposed

On May 25, The Free Press Journal had reported that Blinkit operated a 3,000 sq.ft. warehouse in the basement of under-construction high-rise residential project Sumer Trinity Towers in Prabhadevi, which was reserved for a clubhouse. Civic group Chakachak Dadar had alleged violations of zoning norms and floor space index regulations (FSI) for misusing designated parking space for commercial gain.

Legal Notice Served to BMC Officials

On July 28, the group served a legal notice to G/South ward’s assistant engineer (building and factory) Satish Anerao, assistant commissioner Swapnaja Kshirsagar, deputy commissioner Prashant Sakpale and additional commissioner Dr. Ashwini Joshi, which was reported by The Free Press Journal on August 3. It urged the officials to initiate enforcement action against the illegal structure, and conduct departmental disciplinary proceedings against the officials involved.

Closure Confirmed, No Comment from BMC or Blinkit

Following the legal notice and The Free Press Journal’s reports, Blinkit has pulled the shutters down of its illegal warehouse in the building’s basement. The Free Press Journal contacted officials of the G/South ward as well as Blinkit to confirm whether the closure was in response to any notice or if a fine had been imposed, but BMC officials did not reply and Blinkit denied to comment on the issue.

Civic Group Demands City-Wide Crackdown

Chakachak Dadar has now demanded a city-wide crackdown on all quick commerce ‘dark stores’ and warehouses illegally operating out of basements, parking lots, and playgrounds across the city.

Citizens Seek Uniform Enforcement

Chetan Kamble, founder of Chakachak Dadar, said, “After months of complaints, reminders, and even a legal notice, the closure of the illegal Blinkit store in the basement of Sumer Trinity is a welcome step. But let’s be clear, this was not voluntary compliance, it was forced accountability. Citizens should not have to fight this hard to get authorities to enforce the law. Selective action is not enough but the law must be applied uniformly. Mumbai deserves proactive enforcement, not delayed reactions.”