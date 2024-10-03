PM Modi In Thane: Traffic Police Announce Traffic Restrictions, Diversions; Check Full Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the event marking 10 years of Swachh Bharat Mission, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 2) | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Thane on Saturday (October 5). The PM, accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavus, will visit Kasarvadavli in Thane City for Ladaki Bahin Yojana event. The PM's visit to Thane City, the home turf of CM Shinde is likely to draw a huge crowd. The visit is going to assume political importance as well with Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 just around the corner. Thane City Police have announced traffic diversions and restrictions during PM Modi's Thane visit. The police have said that the restrictions come to effect from Thursday (October 3).

Thane Traffic Restrictions and Diversions during PM Modi visit:

Thane Police have announced from their official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that citizens will not be allowed to park vehicles on these roads during PM Modi's Thane visit:

- Thane Station to Ghodbunder road service road.

- D-Mart to Titan Hospital

- Ovala to Waghbil Naka

Also, the police statement says that a one-way will be maintained on these roads.

These roads in Thane will be closed during PM Modi's visit:

No vehicles would be allowed to take service road from Titan Hospital to D Mart. The vehicles will be stopped at Titan Hospital.

Optional route: To go from Titan Hospital to D Mart, motorists can take the main road from Ovala signal and go via Kasarvadavli, Anand Nagar, Waghbil Road.

No vehicles will be allowed to go from Waghbil Naka to Ovala using service road. The vehicles will stopped at Waghbil Naka signal.

Optional route: Motorists who want to go from Waghbil Naka to Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavli can go via TJSB Chowk, Children Traffic Park.

To go from Waghbil Naka to Ovala, motorists can take main road below Waghbil bridge.

No Parking Zones:

There will be a no parking zone from Titan Hospital to D Mart service road.

There will also be a no parking zone from Waghbil naka to Anand Nagar naka.

