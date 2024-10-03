 Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Snacks Food Company In Wagale Estate; No Casualties Reported
Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Snacks Food Company In Wagale Estate; No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out at Vankatramana Food Specialisties Limited in Wagale Estate area of Thane on Wednesday evening. No casualties have been reported so far, said an official from Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

NK Gupta
Thursday, October 03, 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Major fire at Vankatramana Food Specialties in Thane's Wagale Estate; no casualties reported

Yasin Tadvi, a Chief from the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, said that they received information about a fire around 3:59 PM. They dispatched two fire engines, two water tankers, and one rescue vehicle. They tried to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be unknown.

The fire official said that the company manufactures wafers and snacks food items. No one was in the company when the fire incident was reported.

