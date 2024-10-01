Video: Fire Erupts At Mumbai Coastal Road Work Site Near Nepean Sea Road

Mumbai: In another fire incident in the metropolis, a blaze erupted at the Coastal Road work site near Nepean Sea Road in South Mumbai on Tuesday. The video of the fire incident surfaced on the internet on Tuesday evening. No injuries have reported in the mishap. The disaster management of the civic body is yet to inform if the fire is extinguished.
The Coastal Road is an ambitious project of the government undertaken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The road connects South Mumbai to North, starting from Marine Drive.
Read Also
Mumbai: Coastal Road Has Disrupted Our Lives, Complain Frustrated SoBo Residents; Blame BMC For Its...
On Monday, a BEST bus was engulfed in the fire in Ghatkopar LBS Road. Fortunately, no passenger was injured in the incident. However, the incident slowed the traffic on the busy LBS Road in the peak hours.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.34 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹1.34 Crore From Bangkok Passenger
Indian Doctor In Mumbai Operates Pakistani Patient In Sri Lanka
Mumbai: Monsoon-Related Diseases Rise Amid Heavy Rains; 1456 Cases Of Dengue, 1261 Of Malaria Reported In September
Mira-Bhayandar Shocker: 41-Year-Old Drunk Caretaker Assaults Ailing Senior Citizen In Mira Road, Accused Absconding