Video: Fire Erupts At Mumbai Coastal Road Work Site Near Nepean Sea Road

Fire at Coastal Road work site

Mumbai: In another fire incident in the metropolis, a blaze erupted at the Coastal Road work site near Nepean Sea Road in South Mumbai on Tuesday. The video of the fire incident surfaced on the internet on Tuesday evening. No injuries have reported in the mishap. The disaster management of the civic body is yet to inform if the fire is extinguished.

The Coastal Road is an ambitious project of the government undertaken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The road connects South Mumbai to North, starting from Marine Drive.

