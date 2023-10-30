Maratha Reservation: ST Buses From Pune To Beed, Latur Suspended | File Photo

State Transport (ST) buses from Pune to Latur and Beed have been suspended in response to a request from the police administration. The recent intensification of Maratha reservation protests in these regions has prompted this decision to halt bus services between Pune and these destinations.

Dnyaneshwar Ranavre, an official from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), explained the situation, stating, "We have temporarily suspended 25 ST buses from Pune to Beed and nine from Pune to Latur due to the escalating violence in these areas. We plan to resume these services once the situation stabilises."

We will give Maratha reservation in 2 phases: CM Eknath Shinde

After the Maratha reservation meeting held today, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the government has formed an advisory board under the leadership of various retired Judges to look into the matter.

Addressing the press conference after the meeting, CM Shinde said "We have formed an advisory board on the subject of Maratha reservation under the leadership of retired Justice Bhosle, retired Justice Gaikwad and retired Justice Shinde. This advisory board will give suggestions to the government in the matter related to keeping Marathas in the Supreme Court as to what can be done regarding Maratha reservation. Along with this, we will also collect empirical data with the help of the Backward Classes Commission in the entire state. So that we can tell the Supreme Court in the curative petition that is pending how backward the Maratha community is."

In the crucial meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP ministers Chandrakant Dada Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse from Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction, Minister Dilip Walse Patil from Nationalist Congress (Ajit Pawar faction) were present.

Read Also Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 Observed At Pune Airport; See Pics

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)