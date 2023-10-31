 Maratha Reservation: Security Beefed Up Outside Residences Of Ministers, MLAs, MPs In Pune
Maratha Reservation: Security Beefed Up Outside Residences Of Ministers, MLAs, MPs In Pune

Members of the Maratha community are staging protests across various parts of the state, advocating for reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Maratha Reservation: Security Beefed Up Outside Residences Of Ministers, MLAs, MPs In Pune | PTI

As the Maratha quota agitation escalates into violence at various locations in the state, protesters have resorted to vandalising the homes of politicians affiliated with the ruling parties in different areas. In response, security measures have been heightened outside the residences and offices of ministers, MLAs, and MPs belonging to the Maratha community in Pune on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Raja Ramaswami confirmed the security increase, stating, "We have increased security measures outside the residences and offices of political leaders from the Maratha community."

Meanwhile, pro-Maratha quota protesters blocked the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Navale Bridge and set tires ablaze to amplify their demands for reservation.

article-image

"During the afternoon, a group of protesters blocked the road at Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, shouting slogans and setting seven to eight tires on fire," noted an official from the Sinhgad Road police station.

Initially, vehicular movement came to a halt in both lanes, but partial restoration was achieved later, the official reported.

Members of the Maratha community are staging protests across various parts of the state, advocating for reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

