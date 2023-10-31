Pune: Illegal Auto-Rickshaw Stand Boards Mar Kalyani Nagar's Modern Aesthetic |

Kalyani Nagar, a bustling and dynamic neighbourhood in Pune, is widely recognised for its modernity and the order it maintains. However, a growing concern is challenging its reputation—a proliferation of unauthorised auto-rickshaw stand boards, some of which prominently feature the names of influential politicians. These unauthorised signs disrupt the area's visual harmony, lead to traffic chaos, and raise significant concerns about adherence to the rule of law.

In Kalyani Nagar, the only legally permitted auto-rickshaw stand boards are those bearing the distinctive blue insignia of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). These official boards play a crucial role in designating organised pick-up and drop-off points for auto-rickshaws, facilitating the smooth flow of both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Despite this well-structured approach, an increasing number of unauthorised boards have emerged.

This unregulated proliferation of unauthorised boards has resulted in a noticeable disruption of the area's carefully planned and modern aesthetic. The streets now appear cluttered and disordered, a stark contrast to the usual orderliness that defines Kalyani Nagar. Moreover, these unauthorised boards have encouraged auto-rickshaws to park indiscriminately, leading to traffic blockages and a surge in congestion, which was previously uncommon in this well-organised neighbourhood.

One of the most significant concerns is that the installation of these illegal boards establishes a disconcerting precedent. It suggests that influential individuals can sidestep established regulations and operate outside the framework of the law with impunity. Also, the imbalance in the supply and demand of auto-rickshaw services exacerbates the issues related to traffic, congestion, and the overall orderliness of Kalyani Nagar.

Meanwhile, Kalyani Nagar residents are increasingly vocal about the need to address this issue. They demand a crackdown on these illegal boards, the removal of political names from public property, and the reestablishment of orderly and legal auto-rickshaw stands according to PMC guidelines.

The solution requires joint efforts from PMC, local authorities, and the community. PMC must strictly enforce its regulations, remove illegal boards, and penalise violators, they say.

"Kalyani Nagar deserves to have its streets restored to their former glory, free from unauthorised auto-rickshaw stand boards and congestion. Upholding the values of legality, order, and equality will make it a safer and more attractive place to live and work for everyone in the community," say the residents.

Residents Speak:

Kalyani Nagar has always stood for modernity and order. The unauthorised auto-rickshaw stand boards are a stark contradiction to our values. We demand a return to the organised and aesthetic streets we once had, upholding the principles of law and equality - Monica S

I've lived in Kalyani Nagar for years, and it's disheartening to see our neighbourhood marred by these illegal boards. It's time to restore our neighborhood's charm and adhere to the rule of law - Rajesh P

The traffic situation has worsened, and it's affecting our daily lives. The authorities must take swift action to remove these unauthorised boards and ease the congestion - Anjali R

Everyone should be equal in the eyes of the law, and that includes influential individuals. These illegal boards send the wrong message. We must stand together for fairness and order - Sunil K

It's high time we reclaim our streets. Let's support PMC in enforcing regulations and returning Kalyani Nagar to its former beauty - Priya M

These illegal auto-rickshaw stands not only pose a threat to pedestrians but also create chaos on the roads. I believe that the PMC should take strict action against those who are responsible for erecting these stands and ensure that the law is followed at all times - Munir Vastani

The unauthorised auto-rickshaw stands are causing more harm than convenience. It's imperative that we restore order to our streets. We look to our local authorities to ensure that the rule of law prevails, and that everyone, including auto-rickshaw drivers, follows PMC guidelines for the benefit of all residents - Aaditya Patil

