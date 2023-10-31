 Pune Crime: Two Bike-Borne Teens Chase And Kill 19-Year-Old Criminal In Dhayari
The Sinhagad Road police apprehended the two assailants, aged 16 and 17

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Two Bike-Borne Teens Chase And Kill 19-Year-Old Criminal In Dhayari | Representative Image

Two bike-borne teenagers chased and fatally shot a 19-year-old individual with a criminal record on the road between Raikarnagar and Khadak Chowk in Dhayari around 5:15pm on Monday.

The Sinhagad Road police subsequently apprehended the two assailants, aged 16 and 17. The victim has been identified as Omkar Tanaji Lohakare. Both Lohakare and the assailants hail from Raikarnagar.

According to police reports, the 17-year-old primary suspect has a history of criminal activities, while his accomplice is a first-time offender. Approximately a year and a half ago, the primary suspect had been detained and placed in a correctional facility following an attempt to harm a friend of Lohakare's. Subsequently, Lohakare found himself in the same facility due to some criminal activity, leading to frequent disputes between the two.

During their initial interrogation, the detained suspects informed the police that they believed eliminating Lohakare was necessary to protect themselves from potential harm.

Meanwhile, the police have confiscated a country-made pistol, which was employed in the crime, from the primary suspect. Additionally, they have taken possession of the motorcycle associated with the incident.

