Maratha Reservation: Rohit Pawar Temporarily Suspends 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' |

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar decided on Friday to temporarily suspend his 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' in support of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike in Jalna since October 25.

"Considering the prevailing situation in the state, particularly the Maratha quota issue, there's a need for peace. It's essential for everyone to come together. Those of us advocating for the youth must support their cause. Manoj Jarange's health needs to be taken into consideration. We must work towards preventing suicides. In light of these factors, we've decided to temporarily suspend the yatra," said the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA.

Read Also Pune Gears Up For Harrdy Sandhu's Live Performance on December 20

The 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra,' launched from Pune on October 24, was scheduled to conclude in Nagpur during the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature, covering 800 kilometers across 13 districts over 45 days. It aimed to address various issues facing the state's youth, including government exam paper leaks, corruption, pending teacher vacancies, the establishment of a youth commission, and support for innovative young farmers.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Pawar expressed the emotions shared by his fellow yatris, stating that while the yatra has been temporarily suspended, it's just a brief pause before making a significant leap. He mentioned that many people had shared their experiences from the yatra. The strong support they provided will encourage the government to address the youth's problems effectively.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Woman Molested At Pune Airport While Boarding Flight To Bengaluru

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)