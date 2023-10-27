Pune Gears Up For Harrdy Sandhu's Live Performance on December 20 |

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu announced his inaugural all-India tour, titled 'In My Feelings,' on Friday.

The musical tour is scheduled to run from November 18 to December and will include performances in several cities, including Indore (December 9), Mumbai (December 17), Pune (December 20), Kolkata (December 24), and Bhubaneshwar (December 27).

Known for hit songs like "Bijlee Bijlee," "Kya Baat Ay," "Horrn Blow," and "Soch," Sandhu expressed his enthusiasm for the tour and his eagerness to meet his fans.

"I'm excited to kick start my first ever all-India tour. It was long due, and I'm happy to finally do it at such an interesting juncture of my career," Sandhu stated.

"We are covering different cities pan-India, starting from Delhi. I'm looking forward to it as it will allow me to meet my fans and experience their abundant love," he added.

The show is expected to feature special hydraulic effects in Sandhu's performance, along with multiple dancers, providing a unique experience for the audience.

