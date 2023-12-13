Mango House, Chiku House, And Beyond: Satara Village's Unique Abode Names (PHOTOS) |

In the heart of Patan taluka in Satara district lies the charming village of Manyachiwadi, where houses are not named after family members but adorned with the vibrant identities of native trees, fruits, and flowers. Meet Mango House, Chiku House, Cinnamon House, Cashew House, Guava House, Jambhul House, Amla House, Fanas House, Mohgani House, Cherry House, and Sita Ashok House—a living ode to the rich biodiversity that paints the village in hues of nature's poetry.

The distinctive naming ceremony took place as villagers named every house after native species of trees, fruits, and flowers on Tuesday.

This morning event, attended by all villagers, identified each house with the names of fruits, flowers, and trees. Approximately 500 fruit and flower trees of 30 indigenous species were planted in front of houses, and comprehensive information about these trees was displayed on house walls and doors.

Manyachiwadi village in Patan taluka has consistently contributed to rural development through innovative activities, becoming a guiding force in implementing various state and central government schemes. Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, the village successfully integrated tree plantation and conservation while focusing on the five elements of land, air, water, fire, and sky. In front of every house in the village, 30 varieties of trees with flowers like mango, chickpea, cinnamon, cashew, guava were planted, fostering awareness among representatives studying village development.

The house in front of which a species tree is planted is named after that tree. Posters displaying information on the benefits, uses, and scientific details of these trees have been placed near the trees. Sarpanch Ravindra Mane, along with members and officials, were present during this occasion.

In a simultaneous naming ceremony, all 212 houses in Manyanchiwadi village were named in the presence of villagers.

Records on house names will now be included in the income statements of account holders in Manyachiwadi. While exotic trees threaten cities, the village aims to acquaint the new generation with native plants and trees, emphasising large-scale planting and conservation of medicinal and oxygen-rich trees in rural areas.