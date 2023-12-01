FPJ Exclusive: 12-Year-Old Pune Girl's Lone Protest Spurs Student Movement Against Garbage Depot Near School; WATCH VIDEO | FPJ

Tired of the garbage depot near the school and the continuous threat of it causing diseases, especially vector-borne and food poisoning, a 12-year-old girl has taken it upon herself to solve this grave issue by calling for a protest, alone.

12-year-old, Ankita Sawant, studying in the 7th class of Vikas Vidyalaya, Kunjirwadi, Haveli tehsil started the protest on Friday morning. She urged the Gram Panchayat authorities to take cognisance of the nuisance and move the depot away from her school immediately.

Ankita, has chosen to sit in front of Kunjirwadi Grampanchyat for her protest and her courage has inspired many of her schoolmates to join the battle. Even the teachers and residents of Kunjirwadi have extended their support to Ankita.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Ankita said, “The garbage menace is an old problem and it has led to many infections among residents and the students, especially. It has also caused a street dog menace. We students need a clean environment and we deserve it. The Gram Panchayat can at least shift the depot away and not keep it around our school.”

Other students complained that the stench from the garbage is horrible, especially during lunchtime when many find it difficult to eat food. "Midday meals too are getting affected," said one of them.

“It is a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said a student.

Other students added, “The depot often leads to illnesses, and the most common is food poisoning. Many also have faced skin infections."

Dnyaneshwar Sawant, Ankita's father, said, "I, along with other residents, wholeheartedly extend our support to Ankita. The garbage issue has been a constant problem for the residents here and we have demanded the Gram Panchayat to shift the garbage depot but they often ignore our pleas. Now, it has led our children to take it upon themselves and fight for it. Hopefully, now the authorities will pay heed.”

SR Bhujwal, Gramvikas officer, Kunjir, said, "We have assured to solve the problem very soon and we will surely look for a place to relocate the garbage depot.”