I Love Panchgani Festival: A Glittering Start With Artists And Cultural Delights

The highly anticipated I Love Panchgani festival commenced on Friday with a lively inauguration by esteemed dignitaries, setting the stage for a joyful atmosphere. Renowned choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Phulwa Khamkar took centre stage at the event.

The day started with festival officials gathering at Ghatjai temple to pay homage to the goddess and offer floral wreaths at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue. Sri Vitthal temple hosted a Shiva Shastras exhibition, followed by cheers for I Love Panchgani at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and garland offerings.

The festivities continued with visits to the Hanuman Temple, the inauguration of the Art Gallery, and the International Environmental Short Film Festival at the Rotary Club, led by Chief Municipal Officer Nikhil Jadhav.

Notable figures including choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Phulwa Khamkar, District Bank Director Rajendra Rajpure, RPI District President Ashok Gaikwad, and others illuminated the lamp at Bhausaheb Bhilare Maidan.

Vibrant cultural programs

A vibrant cultural program at Bhausaheb Bhilare playground showcased students' talents, and as night fell, the roads were adorned with food stalls, attracting food enthusiasts and enhancing the festive spirit.

The initiative, originating eight years ago, successfully brought together various stakeholders, including small business owners, school principals, dental professionals, and more. The festival's mission is to promote tourism, generate local employment, and elevate the city's standing.

Scheduled for December 1, 2, and 3, the three-day festival promises diverse programs, including an international kite festival, treasure hunt, art and craft gallery, tug of war, cultural performances, walking plaza, and live band shows. Organisers anticipate a vibrant celebration that unites the community and fosters the city's growth.