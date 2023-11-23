 Man Injured After Falling Into 30-Foot Pit In Mahabaleshwar During Horse Ride
Man Injured After Falling Into 30-Foot Pit In Mahabaleshwar During Horse Ride

The incident took place near a deep valley, intensifying the potential severity of the situation.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
A tourist enjoying a horse ride at the renowned Lodwick Point area in Mahabaleshwar experienced an unexpected incident when the horse suddenly picked up the pace. As a result, the rider lost control and fell into a 30-foot-deep pit near the valley on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the Diwali holiday season, attracting a surge of tourists to Mahabaleshwar, including Pachgani. Lodwick and Hatticha Matha points, located 5 km from Mahabaleshwar city, have been particularly popular destinations. The area features a path through the forest, drawing in a group of young tourists from Pune on Tuesday afternoon.

During the ride, one of the young tourists in this group requested the horse trader for a jump. However, during the attempt, the horse slipped, plunging into a thirty-feet deep pit near the valley. Fortunately, the quick reflexes of the rider averted a potentially disastrous outcome as the tourist managed to jump and escape the fall, sustaining only minor injuries.

The incident took place near a deep valley, intensifying the potential severity of the situation. Prompt efforts were made to successfully pull out both the tourist and the horse.

