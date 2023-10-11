Pune Woman Falls To Death In Mahabaleshwar While Taking Selfie | Representative Photo

A 23-year-old woman, who had gone to Mahabaleshwar with her husband, tragically lost her life when she fell over 300m down into a ravine from a cliff known as Kate's Point on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Ankita Sunil Shiraskar, a resident of Dhankawadi in Pune. According to the police, her husband, who was the sole witness to the incident, reported that she fell while attempting to take a selfie.

“The husband told us that they came to Mahabaleshwar on Monday and visited various places. On Tuesday afternoon, they came to Kate’s Point. He said that sometime around 4pm, while she was taking a selfie, she fell down the cliff into a ravine,” said a police officer.

Upon receiving a distress call from the woman's husband, the police mobilised teams of trekkers and search and rescue experts from Mahabaleshwar. Her body was recovered later in the evening.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the sequence of events that led to this tragic incident.

