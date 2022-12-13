Thane: Horse falls into drain in Retibunder, rescued safely

Horse falls into chamber of drain in Retibunder |

Thane: A horse fell in about 10 feet in the chamber of a drain in Retibunder service road in Thane district on Sunday night was rescued by the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officials. The RDMC officials on Monday, December 12 informed that the rescue operation lasted for one hour.

The incident occured on Retibunder service road at around 10:20pm.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, " We received a information at the disaster management cell room on Sunday, December 11 at about 10:20pm about a horse owned by Samir Shaikh fallen in the 10 feet drain at Retibunder service road in Thane district. Our team along with the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot with a JCB machine and safely pulled out the horse after a one hour operation."

Sawant further added, "There was no loss of life in the incident. The legs of the horse were injured and the horse owner himself took the horse for the treatment."