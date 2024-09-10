Mallakhamb Training Course Begins In Pune: Everything You Need To Know | Sourced

ParamYoga, a yoga institute accredited by the Ministry of Ayush, has announced the launch of a Mallakhamb training programme in Pune. The initiative aims to blend the traditional Indian sport of Mallakhamb with modern fitness techniques and will be led by former national player Vilas Govind Shrotri.

Mallakhamb, known for its demanding blend of strength, flexibility, and balance, has deep roots in Indian culture. The words 'malla' (wrestler) and 'khamb' (pole) refer to athletes performing acrobatic movements while balancing on a vertical pole. The sport continues to inspire and challenge participants worldwide, offering a captivating way to enhance both physical and mental fitness.

Rashmi Ghatge, Director of ParamYoga, expressed her enthusiasm: “We started the Mallakhamb training programme because we wanted to introduce our children and adults to another authentic practice beyond yoga. Mallakhamb shares principles with yoga, requiring equal determination, discipline, and consistency. Both help increase strength, flexibility, agility, and focus.”

Shrotri is a well-known figure in the world of Mallakhamb, with nearly 50 years of experience. He has achieved remarkable milestones, including securing 2nd place in the National Mallakhamb Tournament in 1975 and 1st place in the UP State Championship for three consecutive years (1976-1978). In addition to his Mallakhamb expertise, Shrotri is skilled in kabaddi, kho-kho, and yoga.

“I am very happy to be teaching Mallakhamb at ParamYoga. Although people often perceive this sport as outdoor-based, we are conducting it indoors, demonstrating that nothing is impossible with the right intention. I aim to train many children to help them reach competitive levels," said Shrotri.

The training programme is open to enthusiasts aged 8 years and above.