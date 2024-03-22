Malegaon Residents Rally Against Mosquito Menace With March To Municipal Corporation |

In response to the escalating mosquito problem in Malegaon, the Malegaon Urban Facilities Committee organised a symbolic march to the municipal corporation premises, carrying a mosquito replica.

This demonstration garnered the attention of Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav. Following this, the civic body took action by initiating preventive spraying of anti-mosquito solutions across various areas of the city.

Under the supervision of Commissioner Jadhav, accompanied by health department officials, the anti-mosquito spraying operation commenced.

During this initiative, the Malegaon Urban Facilities Committee honoured the Commissioner for his proactive steps in addressing the mosquito issue in the city.