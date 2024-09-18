Major Setback For BJP In Pune: Bapusaheb Pathare Joins NCP (SP) In Sharad Pawar's Presence | X/@aaplasurendra

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a major setback in Pune as its leader Bapusaheb Pathare joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Tuesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bapusaheb's son Surendra shared pictures of the induction. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule were present at the occasion.

राम कृष्ण हरी, वाजवूया तुतारी!



आज आदणीय श्री. शरदचंद्रजी पवार साहेब व आदरणीय सुप्रियाताई सुळे यांच्या उपस्थितीत तसेच आदरणीय श्री. जयंतजी पाटील व इतर मान्यवरांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली वडगावशेरी मतदारसंघाचे प्रथम आमदार बापूसाहेब पठारे यांच्यासमवेत 'राष्ट्रवादी कॉंग्रेस पक्ष-शरदचंद्र… pic.twitter.com/T9Xqj00eAO — Surendra Pathare (@aaplasurendra) September 17, 2024

Surendra wrote, "In the presence of Sharad Pawar saheb and respected Supriyatai Sule, as well as under the guidance of Jayantji Patil and other dignitaries, the first MLA of Vadgaon Sheri constituency, Bapusaheb Pathare, officially joined the NCP (SP)." He mentioned that the decision was taken with the "overall development of Vadgaon Sheri constituency and our state of Maharashtra as a whole" in mind.

"For many years, I have been working for the welfare of society through the Surendra Pathare Foundation, and there is no doubt that this work will take a wider form after joining the NCP (SP). To make 'New Pune' a reality, the NCP-SP will definitely gain speed through cooperation," he added.

Surendra noted that former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporators Mahadev Pathare, Mahendra Pathare, and Bhaiyyasaheb Jadhav also joined NCP (SP) on the occasion.

"We all will be ready for the growth of the NCP (SP) and, through the party, for the development of the state, the society, and the upliftment of the people," he concluded.

Bapusaheb Pathare, who was previously with the NCP (undivided), was elected as an MLA in 2009. He contested the polls again in 2014 but was defeated by BJP's Jagdish Mulik. He did not run in the 2019 election and joined the saffron party that same year. He has also served as a sarpanch and a corporator.