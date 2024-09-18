'No One From EY Pune Attended Her Funeral': 26-Year-Old CA Dies From 'Work Stress'; Mother Says, 'This Should Serve As A Wake-Up Call For The Company'

Representative Image | File Photo

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant employed at the multinational consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune, passed away due to "work stress", her mother Anita Augustine has claimed in an email written to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani.

Heartbreaking news from EY Pune - a young CA succumbed to the work pressure and nobody from EY even attended her funeral - this is so appalling and nasty!!! pic.twitter.com/pt8ThUKiNR — Malavika Rao (@kaay_rao) September 17, 2024

In the email, Anita stated that Anna passed her CA exams in 2023 and started working at EY Pune as an executive in March 2024. "Anna was always a fighter, from childhood through her academic years, where she excelled in everything she did...She worked tirelessly at EY, giving her all to meet the demands placed on her. However, the workload, new environment, and long hours took a toll on her physically, mentally, and emotionally. She began experiencing anxiety, sleeplessness, and stress soon after joining, but she kept pushing herself, believing that hard work and perseverance were key to success," read the letter.

Read Also Pune Sees Spike In Chikungunya Cases; 90 Reported This Month

Anita said that many employees had quit the firm due to "excessive workload", and that her daughter's manager encouraged her to "stick around and change everyone's opinion about the team." "Her manager would often reschedule meetings during cricket matches and assign her work at the end of the day, adding to her stress...When she voiced her concerns, she was met with a dismissive response, 'You can work at night, that's what we all do.' We told her to quit but she wanted to learn and gain new exposure. However, the overwhelming pressure proved too much for her," she added.

Anita emphasised that she had written to Memani because she believes that "EY has a profound responsibility to ensure the well-being of its employees. Anna's experience sheds light on a work culture that seems to glorify overwork while neglecting the very human beings behind the roles. This is not just about my daughter, but about every young professional who joins EY with hopes and dreams only to be crushed under the weight of unexpected expectations." Anita added that Anna's death should serve as a "wake-up call" for the company. "It is time to reflect on the work culture within your organisation and take meaningful steps to prioritise the health and wellness of your employees. This means creating an environment where employees feel safe to speak up, where they are supported in managing their workload, and where their mental and physical well-being is not sacrificed for the sake of productivity," she said.

Anita further rued that no one from EY attended Anna's funeral. "This absence at such a critical moment, for an employee who gave her all for the organisation until her last breath, is deeply hurtful. Anna deserved better, and so do all the employees who continue to work under these conditions... I hope my child's experience leads to real change so that no other family has to endure the grief and trauma we are going through. My Anna is no longer with us, but her story can still make a difference," she concluded.