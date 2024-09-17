 Pune Sees Spike In Chikungunya Cases; 90 Reported This Month
The city reported 90 chikungunya cases during the Sept 1-16 period as against 52 cases in Aug and 24 in July

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Pune Sees Spike In Chikungunya Cases; 90 Reported This Month | Pixabay

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department recorded 90 cases of chikungunya in the first two weeks of September, the highest number than the combined number of patients detected in August (52) and July (24).

According to PMC officials, this year the city reported 2,779 suspected cases of dengue (NS1+ve cases), 202 cases of confirmed dengue, 176 cases of chikungunya, and 101 cases of Zika virus.

Amid the increasing chikungunya cases, the civic body has launched a case-concentrated containment initiative across Pune given the sharp rise in vector-borne disease cases. Based on experts' recommendations from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), PMC will focus not only on the Aedes aegypti mosquito but also on other species like Aedes albopictus and Aedes japonicas responsible can transmit viruses that cause diseases in humans, including chikungunya, dengue, and Zika virus.

The city reported 90 chikungunya cases during the Sept 1-16 period as against 52 cases in Aug and 24 in July. This year a total of 2,779 suspected dengue cases and 202 confirmed dengue cases by the National Institute of Virology (NIV). The cases of dengue in the first two weeks is 76, highest so far against the caseload of 82 confirmed cases of dengue in August.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said, ”PMC has collected a penalty of Rs 7.10 lakh and issued notices to 1,986 people over breeding grounds. The city has also recorded 202 confirmed and 2,779 suspected dengue cases. The civic body is regularly conducting vector breeding control programmes in and around homes, offices and colleges.”

