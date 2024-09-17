 Old Black-and-White Photo of Pune Ganesh Visarjan Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneOld Black-and-White Photo of Pune Ganesh Visarjan Goes Viral

Old Black-and-White Photo of Pune Ganesh Visarjan Goes Viral

The Visarjan procession of the famous mandals in the city is taken out on Laxmi Road and nearby roads. These roads are closed to vehicular traffic on the day and reopened in a phased manner as the procession moves ahead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Old Black-and-White Photo of Pune Ganesh Visarjan Goes Viral |

Pune, the pioneer city of public Ganeshotsav, is bidding farewell to the beloved deity today as the 10-day festival comes to an end. Over time, the celebration has grown into a grand event. As videos of today's festivities surface online, old pictures of Ganesh Visarjan on Laxmi Road also began circulating.

Before 1893, Ganeshotsav was a one-day private celebration. However, that year marked a significant change. Lokmanya Tilak launched the public celebration of Ganeshotsav to unite people. In his newspaper Kesari, Tilak emphasised the importance of public festivities, turning the traditional domestic event into a large, organized public celebration.

The Visarjan procession of the famous mandals in the city is taken out on Laxmi Road and nearby roads. These roads are closed to vehicular traffic on the day and reopened in a phased manner as the procession moves ahead.

Currently, the entire road is filled with devotees, vehicles of the mandals, and dhol and tasha pathaks. However, the old photo shows the road occupied with fewer people.

FPJ Shorts
Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Beneficiaries Of PM Awas Yojana-Urban In Bhubaneswar; Video
Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Beneficiaries Of PM Awas Yojana-Urban In Bhubaneswar; Video
'We Have Created A Roadmap To Solve Manipur Issue,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
'We Have Created A Roadmap To Solve Manipur Issue,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
'Violation Of Consumer Rights': Dejected Fan Sends Legal Notice To Diljit Dosanjh After Failing To Get Dil-Luminati Show Tickets
'Violation Of Consumer Rights': Dejected Fan Sends Legal Notice To Diljit Dosanjh After Failing To Get Dil-Luminati Show Tickets
Karnataka Language Activists Demand Introduction Of In-Flight Announcements In Kannada At Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport
Karnataka Language Activists Demand Introduction Of In-Flight Announcements In Kannada At Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport

Check the old photos here:

Read Also
Pune: Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati To Join Immersion Procession Earlier This Year Too
article-image

Tilak introduced the concept of installing large Ganesha idols in public spaces and is credited with starting the practice of immersing the idols on the 10th day, making Ganeshotsav the massive public event we know today. His goal was to use the festival to bring people together and promote unity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Old Black-and-White Photo of Pune Ganesh Visarjan Goes Viral

Old Black-and-White Photo of Pune Ganesh Visarjan Goes Viral

VIDEOS: Visarjan Procession of Ganpati Bappa Begins with Tight Security and Traffic Changes – Will...

VIDEOS: Visarjan Procession of Ganpati Bappa Begins with Tight Security and Traffic Changes – Will...

Video: Maharashtra Prepares For Ganpati Visarjan; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Pune's Dagdusheth To Be...

Video: Maharashtra Prepares For Ganpati Visarjan; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Pune's Dagdusheth To Be...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Eases Onion Export Duty And Adjusts Soya MSP To Counter...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Eases Onion Export Duty And Adjusts Soya MSP To Counter...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP To Retain Most Pune Seats, Pushes For Ajit Pawar To Contest...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP To Retain Most Pune Seats, Pushes For Ajit Pawar To Contest...