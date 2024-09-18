 Another Shooting Incident In Pune: Man Opens Fire Outside Phoenix Mall In Wakad, Held (VIDEO)
Another Shooting Incident In Pune: Man Opens Fire Outside Phoenix Mall In Wakad, Held (VIDEO)

This incident comes only a few days after Deputy Chief Minister and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the Pune Police are taking swift action to address the recent surge in shooting incidents in the city

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Another Shooting Incident In Pune: Man Opens Fire Outside Phoenix Mall In Wakad, Held (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

In yet another shooting incident in Pune, a man was detained for firing outside Phoenix Mall in Wakad on Tuesday evening. The CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

article-image

According to the information received, the man has been identified as Vicky Bala Shinde. As seen in the CCTV footage, Shinde exited a white car, lingered around the gate of the mall, and then fired a shot at the mall before immediately fleeing the scene. Upon hearing the gunshot, people began running helter-skelter, leading to chaos. Shinde was later apprehended by the police.

Further investigation is being conducted by the Wakad Police.

Meanwhile, this incident comes only a few days after Deputy Chief Minister and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the Pune Police are taking swift action to address the recent surge in shooting incidents in the city.

article-image

“The Pune police are taking immediate action, arresting those responsible, and ensuring they face punishment. Our government will not tolerate such incidents," Fadnavis told the media after attending the virtual inauguration of three Vande Bharat trains by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two of which will originate from Pune and one from Nagpur.

