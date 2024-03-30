 Maharashtra: Stone Pelting Ensues In Hingoli Over Chicken Buying Dispute
Eight individuals have been booked in connection with the incident

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Maharashtra: Stone Pelting Ensues In Hingoli Over Chicken Buying Dispute | Unsplash

In a peculiar incident in Maharashtra's Hingoli, two groups engaged in a clash over a dispute arising from the purchase of chicken.

Reportedly, around 10pm on Friday, tensions escalated between the two groups, leading to a stone-pelting altercation following a heated argument.

Police intervened to disperse the crowd and restore order. Eight individuals have been booked in connection with the incident, and authorities are probing the underlying cause of the dispute.

The incident has left residents in the area feeling apprehensive, with a visible police presence maintaining vigilance at the scene.

