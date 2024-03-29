Pune: Attention Punekars, You Will Not Get Alcohol On THESE Days Due To Lok Sabha Polls - Details Inside | Representational Image

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, strict regulations have been imposed on alcohol sales in the district. Orders from the District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase mandate the closure of alcohol sales on specified dates across Baramati, Maval, Pune, and Shirur constituencies in Pune district.

Notifications have been dispatched to relevant authorities including the State Excise Department, Pune, and Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerates, and District Police Superintendent's offices.

Alcohol sales are strictly prohibited on polling and vote counting days. Thus alcohol will not be available in district on May 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, and June 4. Any infringement of these directives will be dealt with by local authorities as per the established guidelines.

Read Also Pune BJP Grapples With Internal Dissent As Sanjay Kakade Continues Bid For Lok Sabha Ticket Even...

Ban under MCC

The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections necessitates the declaration of dry days during polling and vote counting periods.

District Collector Suhas Divase has invoked Section 135(C) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to issue these orders. Alcohol sales must cease 48 hours prior to the conclusion of each polling day. Additionally, directives regarding dry days on polling and vote counting days have been issued in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

During the third and fourth phases of polling in Pune district, Baramati, Maval, Pune, and Shirur Lok Sabha Constituencies, alcohol sales will be banned.

While domestic and foreign liquor manufacturing units within these areas may continue operations, they are prohibited from serving alcohol on designated dry days.

Violations will result in strict penalties under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, and pertinent provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, with jurisdictional inspectors held accountable as per District Collector Suhas Divase's instructions.

Closure schedule for Baramati Constituency Lok Sabha Constituency:

Closure Day: May 5, 2024, from 6 p.m. onwards

Full Closure Day: May 6, 2024

Polling Day: May 7, 2024, until 6 p.m.

Day after Polling Day: June 4, 2024, full day (Vote-counting day)

For Pune-Maval-Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency:

Closure Day: May 11, 2024, from 6 p.m. onwards

Full Closure Day: May 12, 2024

Polling Day: May 13, 2024, until 6 p.m.

Day after Polling Day: June 4, 2024, full day (Vote-counting day)