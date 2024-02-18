 Maharashtra: Shinde Govt Using Deceptive Tactics, Says Maratha Kranti Morcha's Sanjay Lakhe Patil
Protests are being held at many places in the state over the Maratha quota issue, some of which have even turned violent

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/CMO

Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Sanjay Lakhe Patil on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra government for calling a special session of the state legislature on the Maratha quota issue even as a curative petition is pending in the Supreme Court.

The apex court had, on May 5, 2021, quashed a law granting quota to the community in jobs and education in the state and a curative petition was filed last year.

"The Maharashtra government is employing deceptive tactics. The state's attempt to enact a law for quota is against the SC ruling," Lakhe Patil claimed.

He also alleged the Eknath Shinde government's draft notification on 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) for issuance of Kunbi certificates to eligible persons from the Maratha community was misleading.

"Our demand is that blood relatives must also be considered from the maternal side," he said.

He said he was sceptical about the Shinde government's plan to give quota based on the survey of 2.5 crore families undertaken by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission recently.

Meanwhile, protests are being held at many places in the state over the Maratha quota issue, some of which have even turned violent.

Activist Manoj Jarange recently appealed to members of his community to maintain peace during the protests.

He asserted that his protest would continue until February 20, and if the government failed to meet his demands, the Maratha community would intensify the agitation.

