Pune News: Traffic Changes In City On Shiv Jayanti - Here's All You Need to Know

The Pune City Traffic Police have implemented traffic diversions for key arterial roads in central parts of Pune on Monday in observance of Shiv Jayanti — the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Traffic on Nehru Road, Laxmi Road, Shivaji Road, and Bajirao Road will be redirected via alternative routes from 7am until the conclusion of the processions held to commemorate the occasion.

Here are the traffic diversions and alternate routes:

- Traffic from Jijamata Chowk to Swargate via Shivaji Road will be diverted from SG Barwe Chowk, Jangali Maharaj Road, Khandojiaba Chowk, and Tilak Road

- Traffic from Ganesh Road to Phadke Huad and Jijamata Chowk will be rerouted via Daruwala Bridge

- Traffic heading towards Budhwar Chowk will be redirected from Kelkar Road via Jogeshwari Mandir Chowk

- During processions on Laxmi Road, traffic will be diverted via Sant Kabir Chowk and Samarth Division

- Traffic from Puram Chowk to Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road will be rerouted from Puram Chowk, Tilak Road, Alka Talkies Chowk, and Fergusson College Road

- Once processions commence, traffic from Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk and Bajirao Road to Futka Buruj will be diverted via Kelkar Road

- Until processions pass the Gadgil statue, vehicles will be rerouted via Savarkar Bhavan Bridge to Balgandharva or Takale Haveli Chowk

- Instead of proceeding towards Shaniwar Wada, traffic will be diverted via Cosmos Bank Junction, Savarkar Bhavan Bridge, and Balgandharva

- Traffic from SG Barwe Chowk to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be diverted via Jhansi Chi Rani Chowk