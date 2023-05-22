Maharashtra Premier League from June 15 in Pune; first edition to have six teams | Unsplash

Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rahul Tripathi, prominent cricketers representing Maharashtra at the international level, are set to showcase their skills alongside 100 other cricketers from the state in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL).

Promoted by Maharashtra Cricket Association

This highly anticipated tournament, promoted by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), will take place at the renowned MCA International Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, starting from June 15, 2023.

MLA Rohit Pawar, the President of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), expressed his pride and excitement about launching the Maharashtra Premier League Men's T20 Cricket Tournament. He emphasized that the tournament, sanctioned by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and modelled after the illustrious Indian Premier League (IPL), marks a significant milestone for MCA.

First edition of MPL: Six teams

The inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League will feature six teams, offering an incredible platform for budding cricketers from Maharashtra to exhibit their talent at a professional level and garner national recognition, Pawar explained.

Live broadcast on DD Sports and OTT streaming

To ensure extensive viewership and coverage across India, MPL matches will be broadcast live on the national television channel, DD Sports, and streamed on various OTT platforms, Pawar shared.

Auctions scheduled for June 5



The team compositions for the tournament will be determined through player auctions scheduled for June 5. Over 200 players from different regions of Maharashtra, including Pune, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ahmednagar, Beed, Dhule, Buldhana, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, and Solapur, have registered for the auction process.



To ensure a fair and transparent selection process, potential team owners will acquire teams through a closed bid system, ensuring transparency and integrity in the team ownership, Pawar added.



The Maharashtra Cricket Association extends an invitation to corporate and business houses in Maharashtra to actively participate in the bidding process and own a team in this prestigious tournament, showcasing their support for cricket and nurturing local talent.