Pune's Balewadi Stadium and 5 other centres to be developed as 'Khelo India Center of Excellence', says Kiren Rijiju

On Saturday, the Sports Ministry has approved six centres as the Khelo India Centre of Excellence (KISCE) and they will now be upgraded at a consolidated budget estimate of Rs 67.32 crore for FY 2020-21 and subsequent four years in an effort to identify and groom Olympic level talent.

The states of Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, have been identified in the second leg.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and said, "6 more centres approved and amount sanctioned to be developed as Khelo India Center of Excellence."