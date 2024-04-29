Maharashtra: PM Modi to Hold Rallies In Dharashiv, Latur Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister is all set to address rallies in Dharashiv and Latur on Tuesday.

He will address the rally in Dharashiv at 1.30pm in support of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominee Archana Patil, who is pitted against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Omraje Nimbalkar.

The PM's rally in Latur is slated for 3pm for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Sudhakar Shringare, who is contesting against Congress' Shivaji Kalge.

The polling in Dharashiv and Latur is scheduled for May 7.

Earlier in the day, Modi will address a campaign rally at 11.45am in Malshiras for BJP nominee from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar, who is in a direct contest against NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil.