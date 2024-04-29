Central Railway Introduces Extra Daund-Pune-Ajmer Weekly Express to Ease Passenger Rush |

Railways have decided to run additional weekly super-fast Summer special trains between Daund and Ajmer to clear the extra rush of passengers.This train will pass through Pune.

Details are as under:-

Train No. 09658 Daund- Ajmer weekly Super-fast summer Special train will depart from Daund at 11.10pm on every Monday from April 4 to July 1 (10 trips) and will reach Ajmer at 8.35pm next day.

Train No. 09657 Ajmer- Daund weekly super-fast summer Special train will leave from Ajmer at 7.55pm on every Sunday from April 28 to June 30 (10 Ttrips) and will reach Daund at 6.20pm next day.

Halts: Pune, Lonavla, Panvel, Vasai Road, Boisar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Chanderiya, Bhilwada,Vijaynagar and Nasirabad

Composition: One AC-2 Tier+ 6 AC-3Tier + 7 Sleeper+ Two General Second Class+ 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van= Total 18 ICF coaches

Reservation: Booking for Train No.09658 is already opened at all Computerised Reservation Centres and on www.irctc.co.in website.

For detailed timings of stoppages of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Passengers are requested to note and avail facility of these trains.