 Central Railway Introduces Extra Daund-Pune-Ajmer Weekly Express to Ease Passenger Rush
For detailed timings of stoppages of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Central Railway Introduces Extra Daund-Pune-Ajmer Weekly Express to Ease Passenger Rush

Railways have decided to run additional weekly super-fast Summer special trains between Daund and Ajmer to clear the extra rush of passengers.This train will pass through Pune.

Details are as under:-

Train No. 09658 Daund- Ajmer weekly Super-fast summer Special train will depart from Daund at 11.10pm on every Monday from April 4 to July 1 (10 trips) and will reach Ajmer at 8.35pm next day.

Train No. 09657 Ajmer- Daund weekly super-fast summer Special train will leave from Ajmer at 7.55pm on every Sunday from April 28 to June 30 (10 Ttrips) and will reach Daund at 6.20pm next day. 

Halts: Pune, Lonavla, Panvel, Vasai Road, Boisar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Chanderiya, Bhilwada,Vijaynagar and Nasirabad

Composition: One AC-2 Tier+ 6 AC-3Tier + 7 Sleeper+ Two General Second  Class+ 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van= Total 18 ICF coaches 

Reservation: Booking  for Train No.09658 is already opened  at all Computerised Reservation Centres and on www.irctc.co.in website.

Passengers are requested to note and avail facility of these trains.

