 Pune: BJP's Murlidhar Mohol Finally Reaches Vetal Tekdi, Calls It 'Lungs of City,' As He Meets VTBKS Members (PHOTOS)
The 2.1km-long road, initially proposed in the 2007 development plan of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has encountered opposition from environmentalists and locals.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
As the Lok Sabha Polls approach, the issues of Balbharti-Paud Road and Riverfront Development Projects garner attention and assurance from Pune Lok Sabha candidates of political parties.

The Balbharti Road project faces criticism as Punekars, united under the banner of Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS), took to the streets last year. After Ravindra Dhangekar of Congress and Vasant More of VBA spoke on the issue, Mohol finally visited the hill and engaged with stakeholders on Sunday.

The road cutting through hill

The 2.1km-long road, initially proposed in the 2007 development plan of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has encountered opposition from environmentalists and locals. They argue that the project would harm the city's greenery, particularly as it cuts through Vetal Tekdi, one of Pune's last green bastions.

The VTBKS had earlier demanded the cancellation of this project. Interestingly, BJP and Congress had previously supported the project when it was proposed. However, on Saturday, Dhangekar and More openly expressed their support for locals in opposition to the proposed BBPP road and riverfront development projects.

'Pune's lungs'

The BJP-led Mahayuti candidate Murlidhar Mohol has stated he will seek consensus before pushing for the projects. Mohol visited Vetal Tekdi on Sunday and spoke to locals as well as members of VTBJS.

Taking to X, Mohol wrote, "Vetal Hill stands as a beloved destination for Pune residents. As a vital part of Pune's lungs, it holds immense significance. While strolling through the Vetal Hill area in the morning, I engaged with Punekars who frequent the spot for their morning walks, as well as environmental activists. Listening to their expectations and ideas, I assured them of addressing their concerns."

He pledged that decisions regarding development projects and environmental protection would be made collaboratively, considering everyone's perspectives.

This comes a week after Parivartan, another non-profit organization, arranged a meeting with all three candidates, although Mohol and Dhangekar did not turn up.

It should be noted that Mohol was among the delegation that had earlier gone to the hill to convince people about the project. Voting in Pune is scheduled for May 13, with contestants including Murlidhar Mohol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress, and Vasant More of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).

