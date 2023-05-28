Pune: 60 bags of garbage collected at Vetal Tekdi Clean-Up Drive |

In a concerted effort to preserve the natural beauty of Vetal Tekdi, Vetal Tekadi Bachav Kruti Samiti' (VTBKS) and 51A groups joined forces on Sunday for a clean-up drive starting from the Law College slope. A total of 60 bags of garbage were collected during the event and handed over to the Pune Municipal Corporation sanitation team.

The clean-up drive, which takes place 2 to 3 times a year, aims to prevent litter from blocking rainwater streams, especially crucial during the pre-monsoon season. This initiative serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining clean, green spaces and promoting environmental conservation.

Collaborating with 51A, a volunteer-based organization dedicated to raising awareness about environmental issues, the clean-up drive at Vetal Tekdi garnered active participation from nature enthusiasts and concerned citizens.

The Law College slope at Vetal Tekdi was chosen as the venue for this noble cause. This clean-up drive gains even more significance due to the ongoing uproar by conservation activists in Pune over the proposed Bal Bharti Paud Phata Link Road, which is expected to traverse the foothills of Vetal Tekdi.