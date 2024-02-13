 Maharashtra: Nanded's Mahur Fort Receives ₹13.87 Crore Boost For Renovation
Maharashtra: Nanded's Mahur Fort Receives ₹13.87 Crore Boost For Renovation

Mahur Fort dates back to the Rashtrakuta era (951-982 AD)

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Maharashtra: Nanded's Mahur Fort Receives ₹13.87 Crore Boost For Renovation | Wikipedia

The Mahur Fort, located in the Renuka Mata Mandir area and revered as one of the three and a half Shakti Peeths in the country, is slated for a significant renovation. Recently, the state government allocated ₹13.87 crore for the fort's renovation, repair, and maintenance.

The fort holds deep historical and religious significance. Residents have long clamoured for its preservation, echoing efforts made for forts from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj era. Situated four kilometers north of Mahur city, the fort dates back to the Rashtrakuta era (951-982 AD). It later passed to the Yadav dynasty, which undertook significant renovations. Subsequently, control shifted to the Bahamani Sultans, and later the fort came under the Nizam of Hyderabad's domain. Even after India's independence, it remained under Nizam's control.

In the 2023-24 state budget, the finance minister earmarked funds for fort conservation. As part of this initiative, ₹13.87 crore has been allocated for the preservation of Mahur Fort, promising a revitalisation of this historic landmark in the near future.

Key Highlights - 

- Mahur Fort dates back to the Rashtrakuta era (951-982 AD)

- It later passed to the Yadav dynasty, which undertook significant renovations

- Subsequently, control shifted to the Bahamani Sultans, and later the fort came under the Nizam of Hyderabad's domain

- Even after India's independence, it remained under Nizam's control

