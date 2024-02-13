Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Introduces Innovative E-File Tracking System |

Nanded Zilla Parishad has introduced an innovative e-file tracking system to oversee the status of receipts, letters, and files, facilitating their smooth movement towards resolution.

Minal Karanwal, Chief Executive Officer of ZP Nanded, spearheaded several groundbreaking initiatives, including the implementation of this e-filing and e-tracking system on January 9, 2024. The system was initially launched in the education and health departments, which have larger establishments, as a pilot project.

According to Karanwal, this new system tracks the journey of each file from the moment it enters the inward section, where it receives a unique number and QR code, until it reaches the relevant authority through the desk officer. This tracking mechanism aims to minimise delays in filing and forwarding files to the appropriate authorities.

She further explains that a review meeting with department heads revealed that approximately 582 files have been recorded online through this system, leading to expedited and time-bound resolutions. Residents from remote areas like Kinwat, Mahur, Deglur, and Mukhed are expected to benefit greatly from this innovative e-filing and tracking approach.