 Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse-Patil Suffers Fracture, Bed Rest Advised
Dilip Walse-Patil stated that he is currently undergoing treatment as per the doctor's advice

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse-Patil Suffers Fracture, Bed Rest Advised | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse-Patil took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to announce that he had suffered a fall resulting in a fracture at his residence. He stated that he is currently undergoing treatment as per the doctor's advice and has been advised complete rest for some time.

"Last night, I suffered a fracture due to a fall at my residence, and further treatment is underway as per the doctor's advice. Doctors have advised complete rest for some time. I will recover soon and be active in social work with you," wrote the Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader.

On Tuesday, Walse-Patil, who serves as the MLA from Ambegaon falling under the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, was seen alongside Ajit Pawar welcoming three-time Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil into their party in Manchar.

Adhalrao Patil is set to contest against the sitting MP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Amol Kolhe.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kolhe emerged victorious over Adhalrao Patil by a margin of over 58,000 votes.

