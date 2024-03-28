Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse-Patil Suffers Fracture, Bed Rest Advised | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse-Patil took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to announce that he had suffered a fall resulting in a fracture at his residence. He stated that he is currently undergoing treatment as per the doctor's advice and has been advised complete rest for some time.

काल रात्री राहत्या घरात पडल्यामुळे मला फ्रॅक्चर झाले असून डॉक्टरांच्या सल्ल्याने पुढील उपचार सुरू आहेत. काही काळ पूर्ण विश्रांती घेण्याचा सल्ला डॉक्टरांनी दिला आहे. लवकरच बरा होऊन आपल्या समवेत सामाजिक कामात सक्रिय होईल. — Dilip Walse Patil (@Dwalsepatil) March 28, 2024

"Last night, I suffered a fracture due to a fall at my residence, and further treatment is underway as per the doctor's advice. Doctors have advised complete rest for some time. I will recover soon and be active in social work with you," wrote the Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader.

On Tuesday, Walse-Patil, who serves as the MLA from Ambegaon falling under the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, was seen alongside Ajit Pawar welcoming three-time Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil into their party in Manchar.

Adhalrao Patil is set to contest against the sitting MP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Amol Kolhe.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kolhe emerged victorious over Adhalrao Patil by a margin of over 58,000 votes.