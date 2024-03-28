Pune Division Extends Special Train Services To Accommodate Extra Passenger Rush | Representative Image

Central Railway's Pune Division has announced the extension of special train services to cater to the increased passenger rush expected from April to June. A total of six train services will be extended, resulting in a combined total of 390 trips during this period.

📢 Pune Division extends special train services to accommodate extra passenger rush!

🕒 Timings, composition, and halts remain unchanged.

Visit https://t.co/MTC4Q0Qkp0 or download NTES App for detailed timings.

— DRM Pune (@drmpune) March 27, 2024

| Train No | Train Name | Frequency | Extended Dates | No of trips |

| 01023 | Pune-Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur | Daily | April 1 to June 30 | 91 |

| 01024 | Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Pune | Daily | April 1 to June 30 | 91 |

| 01487 | Pune-Harangul | Daily | April 1 to June 30 | 91 |

| 01488 | Harangul-Pune | Daily | April 1 to June 30 | 91 |

| 01435 | Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Solapur | Weekly | April 2 to June 25 | 13 |

| 01436 | Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Solapur | Weekly | April 3 to June 26 | 13 |

There will be no changes in the timings, composition, or halts for the aforementioned trains.