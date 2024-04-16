 Maharashtra: Man Kills 2 Daughters, 1 Son By Throwing Them Into Well In Jalna
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: Man Kills 2 Daughters, 1 Son By Throwing Them Into Well In Jalna

Maharashtra: Man Kills 2 Daughters, 1 Son By Throwing Them Into Well In Jalna

A probe is on to ascertain the motive behind the crime

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Man Kills 2 Daughters, 1 Son By Throwing Them Into Well In Jalna | Representative Image

A man allegedly killed his two daughters and 12-year-old son by throwing them into a well in a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Monday.

The accused, Santosh Dhondiram Takwale, was arrested on Sunday after he called up the police to inform them about the deaths, an official said.

Takwale allegedly threw his son Soham and daughters Shivani (8) and Dipali (7) into a well in Domegaon village in Ambad tehsil on Saturday, he said.

Read Also
Good News! Central Railway To Run 20 Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Danapur In Bihar,...
article-image

The deceased were Takwale's children from his first wife, who died, and he had remarried, inspector Raghunath Nachan of Ambad police station said.

A case has been registered, and a probe is on to ascertain the motive behind the crime, he said.

According to sources, the accused, a resident of Kachner village in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, worked in a hotel and arrived in Domegaon with the children over the weekend.

The accused himself called up the police to inform them about the murders and later switched off the phone, they said.

Read Also
Police Constable Killed In Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Man Kills 2 Daughters, 1 Son By Throwing Them Into Well In Jalna

Maharashtra: Man Kills 2 Daughters, 1 Son By Throwing Them Into Well In Jalna

PHOTOS: Seven Must-Visit Ram Temples In Pune

PHOTOS: Seven Must-Visit Ram Temples In Pune

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Calls For Water Management Plan Amid Scarcity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Calls For Water Management Plan Amid Scarcity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Missing Youth Found Murdered In Mountains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Missing Youth Found Murdered In Mountains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Utilise CCTV System To Catch Traffic Offenders Red-Handed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Utilise CCTV System To Catch Traffic Offenders Red-Handed