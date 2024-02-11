Maharashtra: Gram Vikas Officer Arrested For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe In Jalna |

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jalna unit, arrested Shrinivas Anandrao Ghuge (52) of Ambad, Jalna, the Gram Vikas Officer of Karla village, red-handed for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 on Friday.

The complainant, a resident of Karla village, applied for government aid under the Gharkul scheme, requiring registration of farmland. When he visited Ghuge's house at Maulinagar in Ambad on Thursday for assistance, Ghuge demanded ₹7,500 for the task. After negotiation, the amount was settled at ₹5,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant reported the incident to the ACB. Following confirmation of the demand, ACB officers conducted a trap around Ghuge’s residence on Friday, apprehending him while accepting the bribe.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole and Additional SP Mukund Aghav, led by Deputy SP Kiran Bidve, along with officers Gajanan Ghaiwat, Ganesh Cheke, Ganesh Bujade, and others.