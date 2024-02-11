 Maharashtra: Gram Vikas Officer Arrested For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe In Jalna
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: Gram Vikas Officer Arrested For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe In Jalna

Maharashtra: Gram Vikas Officer Arrested For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe In Jalna

The operation was conducted under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole and Additional SP Mukund Aghav, led by Deputy SP Kiran Bidve, along with officers Gajanan Ghaiwat, Ganesh Cheke, Ganesh Bujade, and others

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Gram Vikas Officer Arrested For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe In Jalna |

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jalna unit, arrested Shrinivas Anandrao Ghuge (52) of Ambad, Jalna, the Gram Vikas Officer of Karla village, red-handed for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 on Friday.

The complainant, a resident of Karla village, applied for government aid under the Gharkul scheme, requiring registration of farmland. When he visited Ghuge's house at Maulinagar in Ambad on Thursday for assistance, Ghuge demanded ₹7,500 for the task. After negotiation, the amount was settled at ₹5,000.

Read Also
Pune: Toxic Foam Floats On Surface Of Sacred Indrayani River In Alandi; Watch Video
article-image

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant reported the incident to the ACB. Following confirmation of the demand, ACB officers conducted a trap around Ghuge’s residence on Friday, apprehending him while accepting the bribe.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole and Additional SP Mukund Aghav, led by Deputy SP Kiran Bidve, along with officers Gajanan Ghaiwat, Ganesh Cheke, Ganesh Bujade, and others.

Read Also
Pune: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Crore Fund For Warkari Education Institute
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Pune's Youngsters Gear Up For Valentine's Day With Rose, Greeting & Teddy Bear Purchases

PHOTOS: Pune's Youngsters Gear Up For Valentine's Day With Rose, Greeting & Teddy Bear Purchases

Pune: Ink Hurled On Banner Declaring Ajit Pawar's Wife, Sunetra Pawar, As 'Future MP

Pune: Ink Hurled On Banner Declaring Ajit Pawar's Wife, Sunetra Pawar, As 'Future MP

Aurangabad: Experts Stress Urgent Need For Cadaver Donation Awareness

Aurangabad: Experts Stress Urgent Need For Cadaver Donation Awareness

Aurangabad: Man Recovers ₹1.75 Lakh Lost To Online Fraud With Police Assistance

Aurangabad: Man Recovers ₹1.75 Lakh Lost To Online Fraud With Police Assistance

Maharashtra: Gram Vikas Officer Arrested For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe In Jalna

Maharashtra: Gram Vikas Officer Arrested For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe In Jalna