 Maharashtra Govt Working On 'War Footing' To Resolve Maratha Quota Issue, Says Dy CM Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar stated that the 10-member subcommittee, headed by state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, related to the reservation demand, has been "attempting to engage with everyone," and efforts are underway at "various levels" to find a solution.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that the government is working on a "war footing" to resolve the issue regarding the Maratha quota demand, for which activist Jarange Patil has started a hunger strike.

"The government is continuously making efforts on a war footing to resolve this issue. Everyone wants a solution, and the same approach is being taken by the Chief Minister as well as both Deputy Chief Ministers," Pawar said.

Pawar stated that the 10-member subcommittee, headed by state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, related to the reservation demand, has been "attempting to engage with everyone," and efforts are underway at "various levels" to find a solution.

"Under the chairmanship of Vikhe Patil, a committee related to this matter has been established, comprising approximately 10 cabinet members who are attempting to engage with everyone. At various levels, efforts are ongoing to find a solution, and everyone's goal is for the agitation to come to an end," Pawar added.

Earlier on Saturday, Jarange Patil continued his Maratha quota agitation, as traffic remained affected near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, where activists from the Maratha community are continuing their protest, demanding reservation.

On Friday, Jarange Patil was granted time till August 30 to continue his protest at Azad Maidan. The Maratha reservation activist intensified his indefinite hunger strike over his demand to include all Marathas under the Kunbi category, a sub-caste classified under the OBC category, which will help the community avail of the benefits of reservation in government jobs and education.

Addressing thousands of supporters, Jarange Patil accused the Maharashtra government of failing to address the community's demands and said that protests will happen irrespective of what the Fadnavis government decides regarding permission for agitation.

"If the government enters our territory, the Marathas will enter theirs. I asked the youth to clear Mumbai, and they arranged everything and cleared the city. What more cooperation do you need? Poor kids have come here. What's their fault? They don't have any facilities. If you cause us trouble, we will cause you trouble when we come there," Jarange said.

Jarange-Patil is known for his advocacy on Marathi reservation issues. He has urged supporters to rally peacefully and called on authorities to address community concerns regarding reservation policies. He has held multiple protest rallies and hunger strikes demanding reservations for the Maratha community ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2024.

