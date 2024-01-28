Maharashtra: German Cyclist Takes On 515 km Cyclothon For Charity |

Riding a hand cycle in India has been an incredible experience for Stephan Voormans, a determined cyclist from Germany. Despite facing paralysis due to an accident at the age of 17, he arrived in Nashik to participate in a cyclothon organised by the Ratnanidhi Charitable Trust.

Voormans, who rides a tricycle lying down and hand-pedals at high speed, reached Nashik at 2pm on Thursday. Cyclists and enthusiasts from Nashik welcomed him near the Shivaji statue at Nashik Road, presenting him with traditional garlands and an aarti. Overwhelmed by the warm reception, Voormans expressed his gratitude.

The President of Nashik Cyclist Foundation, Kishore Kale, along with Vice President Dr Manisha Raundal and other cycling enthusiasts, joined the welcoming event. Voormans, who has undergone 65 surgeries as a result of his accident, is participating in the cyclothon, which began on January 23 from Wai, Satara, covering a total distance of 515km to Mumbai.

The cyclothon aims not only to showcase Voormans' extraordinary cycling abilities but also to provide artificial arms and legs free of cost to the disabled, courtesy of the Ratnanidhi Charitable Trust. The rally is organised with the noble intention of fostering a positive attitude towards people with disabilities and facilitating their journey to overcome challenges.

Voormans, along with the Nashik Cyclist community, cycled from Nashik Club to Dwarka after the reception. The journey will continue to cover Pune, Narayangaon, Nashik, and finally, Mumbai. The public is encouraged to join the cause and welcome Stefan Voormans as he pedals for a purpose.