 Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Laud Suresh Kalmadi's Role In Pune's Development
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP head Sharad Pawar mourned the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi at 81. Known for his contributions to Pune’s development, sports, and politics, Kalmadi began as an IAF pilot and later served as Union Minister and IOA president, leaving a lasting legacy in public life and the city’s cultural landscape.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Laud Suresh Kalmadi's Role In Pune's Development | File Pic

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi, praising his contributions to Pune's development.

Kalmadi passed away in Pune early Tuesday at the age of 81 following a prolonged illness.

He had served as Union Minister of State for Railways and president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). A prominent political figure from Pune, Kalmadi represented the city multiple times in the Lok Sabha.

In his condolence message, Ajit Pawar said Kalmadi played a crucial role in the development of Pune and his demise has created a void in the city's political, social and cultural spheres.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Tweet

Kalmadi began his career as a pilot in the Indian Air Force before going on to leave a deep imprint on Pune's political, cultural, sports and social landscape, the NCP leader noted in a post on X.

article-image

"His contribution to the city's development will always be remembered. Pune has lost an experienced leader," the deputy CM added.

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar's Tweet

NCP (SP) head and former Union minister Sharad Pawar also took to X to condole Kalmadi's death.

"With the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi, the country has lost an experienced leader who was shaped by struggle and carried a long legacy of public life," he said.

article-image
He also noted that Kalmadi began his career as a pilot in the IAF and later carved out an important place for himself in politics. He served with responsibility for several years as a Union minister and as president of the IOA.

"Through initiatives such as the Pune Festival and the Pune International Marathon, he played a significant role in giving Pune not only national but also international recognition," Sharad Pawar said.

Differences of opinion, conflicts and criticism are inevitable in politics; yet, even in such circumstances, he never compromised on democratic values, the NCP (SP) leader said.

"Throughout his career, he consistently upheld the belief that politics is not merely a means to power but a responsibility towards the people. Despite facing many ups and downs in public life, he never gave up determination, perseverance and self-confidence," he noted.

A senior leader who remained active in public life for decades and left his distinct imprint on the country's social, political and administrative spheres, Kalmadi will be remembered with deep respect, he added.

