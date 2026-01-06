 Pune: Maharashtra CID Arrests Shital Tejwani In ₹7.25 Crore Loan Default Case Linked To Mundhwa Land Deal
Maharashtra CID arrested Shital Tejwani, linked to the Rs 300-crore Mundhwa land scam, for defaulting on over Rs 7.25 crore in loans from Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank. She allegedly diverted loans meant for vehicles and business to unauthorized accounts, including buying a used Lamborghini with a fake RC. The case is part of a larger Rs 238 crore loan scam at the bank.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Maharashtra CID Arrests Shital Tejwani In ₹7.25 Crore Loan Default Case Linked To Mundhwa Land Deal | File Pic

Pune: Maharashtra CID has arrested Shital Tejwani, an accused in the Mundhwa land deal case of Pune, in connection with an old loan default and fraud case involving Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank in Pimpri-Chinchwad, police said.

Tejwani was a power of attorney (PoA) holder in the controversial Rs 300-crore Pune land deal, which came to light late last year. She is accused of selling government land at Mundhwa in the city to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar is a co-partner.

She was in judicial custody in the land case from where she was arrested in the case of alleged default on loans of more than Rs 7.25 crore, the police said on Monday.

A court on Monday remanded Tejwani to police custody till January 6.

According to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Tejwani had taken multiple loans from the bank for vehicle purchases and business expansion, but allegedly diverted the funds for unauthorised purposes.

"From a Rs 3 crore loan taken to buy a luxury Range Rover, she allegedly purchased a used Lamborghini, while Rs 2 crore taken for business expansion was transferred to the account of one of the co-accused. Another Rs 2.25 crore loan taken for vehicle purchase was diverted to the other accused's savings account," the police said.

The total outstanding dues, including interest, in the case have risen to Rs 20.49 crore, they said.

The case is part of a larger loan scam at Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank, in which loans of Rs 238 crore turned into non-performing assets (NPAs). As many as 104 loan accounts of 67 borrowers are overdue, with a total outstanding of Rs 436.98 crore with interest.

Police said Tejwani alone has defaulted on six loan accounts.

The probe has also indicated that a fake registration certificate (RC) was allegedly created for the Lamborghini vehicle, which was never registered with the RTO, they added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

