 Maharashtra: Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar To Hold Rallies In Nashik Soon
Nashik is scheduled to vote on May 20

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
The political battle in Nashik intensifies as Lok Sabha elections draw near, with key leaders like Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar preparing for rallies.

The Hutatma Anant Kanhaira Maidan, popularly known as Golf Club, has been selected as the preferred venue for these events, with parties seeking permission from the municipality for bookings. This move is expected to generate significant revenue for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

With Shinde Sena leader Hemant Godse filing his nomination for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, the campaign is set to kick off soon. Rajabhau Waje has been nominated by the Shiv Sena (UBT), signalling a closely contested battle. As the deadline for withdrawal of candidature approaches on May 6, the political landscape in Nashik will become clearer, paving the way for an intense campaign.

Voting is scheduled for May 20, prompting meetings among veterans of major political parties. The iconic Hutatma Anant Kanhaire Maidan has been identified as the venue for these gatherings due to its central location and historical significance in Nashik's political landscape.

