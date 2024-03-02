Maharashtra: Amit Shah To Address Public Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On March 5

Maharashtra: Amit Shah To Visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On March 5 | ANI Photo

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on March 5. His previous visit to the city on February 15 was reportedly cancelled due to farmers' protests on the Punjab-Haryana border.

In addition to his rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will also visit Akola and Jalgaon, announced Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday.

Shah will chair a meeting of the BJP's election management committee and its core committee in Akola at 11am to discuss the Lok Sabha constituencies of Chandrapur, Buldhana, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, and Amravati. Subsequently, he will address the 'Maha Yuva Sammelan', a youth convention, in Jalgaon at 2pm, followed by a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 6pm.

Additionally, a day before Shah's visit, BJP president JP Nadda will address the youth at 'Namo Yuva Sammelan' in Nagpur on March 4. Bawankule stated that around one lakh youth from Maharashtra are expected to attend the event. The BJP aims to gather opinions from the youth about their vision for India's development, which will be forwarded to the central leadership for consideration in the BJP's election manifesto, he said.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Nari Shakti Vandana' programme through video-conferencing on March 6, according to the BJP leader.