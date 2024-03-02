 Maharashtra: Amit Shah To Address Public Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On March 5
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: Amit Shah To Address Public Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On March 5

Maharashtra: Amit Shah To Address Public Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On March 5

In addition to his rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will also visit Akola and Jalgaon

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Amit Shah To Visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On March 5 | ANI Photo

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on March 5. His previous visit to the city on February 15 was reportedly cancelled due to farmers' protests on the Punjab-Haryana border.

In addition to his rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will also visit Akola and Jalgaon, announced Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday.

Shah will chair a meeting of the BJP's election management committee and its core committee in Akola at 11am to discuss the Lok Sabha constituencies of Chandrapur, Buldhana, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, and Amravati. Subsequently, he will address the 'Maha Yuva Sammelan', a youth convention, in Jalgaon at 2pm, followed by a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 6pm.

Read Also
How Many Transgender Voters Are There In Pune District? Here's The Assembly Constituency-Wise...
article-image

Additionally, a day before Shah's visit, BJP president JP Nadda will address the youth at 'Namo Yuva Sammelan' in Nagpur on March 4. Bawankule stated that around one lakh youth from Maharashtra are expected to attend the event. The BJP aims to gather opinions from the youth about their vision for India's development, which will be forwarded to the central leadership for consideration in the BJP's election manifesto, he said.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Nari Shakti Vandana' programme through video-conferencing on March 6, according to the BJP leader.

Read Also
VIDEO: 5 Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Pune’s Gangadham Housing Society
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Zilla Parishad Implements New Tender Approval Process For Enhanced Transparency

Nashik: Zilla Parishad Implements New Tender Approval Process For Enhanced Transparency

Maharashtra: Make Chandiwal Commission Report On Bribery Allegations Against Me Public, Says Anil...

Maharashtra: Make Chandiwal Commission Report On Bribery Allegations Against Me Public, Says Anil...

Water Crisis: Condition In Marathwada A Matter Of Concern, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Water Crisis: Condition In Marathwada A Matter Of Concern, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Madrassa Student Beaten Up In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra Child Rights Panel To Address...

Madrassa Student Beaten Up In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra Child Rights Panel To Address...

Maharashtra: Amit Shah To Address Public Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On March 5

Maharashtra: Amit Shah To Address Public Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On March 5