Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's Son Parth Gets Y-Plus Security

Parth Pawar, the elder son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP's Baramati Lok Sabha seat candidate Sunetra Pawar, has been provided with Y-plus category security cover, a top official of the Pune police said on Tuesday.

Parth, who unsuccessfully contested the Maval Lok Sabha seat in 2019 against the undivided Shiv Sena's sitting MP Shrirang Barne, is actively campaigning for his mother Sunetra Pawar.

Talking to PTI, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the decision about providing the Y-plus security cover was taken by the state government.

A local functionary of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said the security cover has been provided to Parth due to security concerns.

"Parth Pawar is reaching out to people as part of the election campaign for his mother. He is an aggressive leader and there were concerns surrounding his security as he moves around in remote areas," he said.

Reacting to the development, Parth's cousin Rohit Pawar who belongs to the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), alleged that Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadanvis was giving priority to providing security cover to the political leaders' children, MLAs and actors while neglecting the safety concerns of the common man who face harassment from anti-social elements.

He also said sarcastically that two tanks should be deployed to provide security to Parth.

Y-plus security cover, the fourth highest level of security, typically includes an 11-member crew with one or two commandos.