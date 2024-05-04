Maharashtra: 9 Injured After MSRTC Bus Overturns In Ajanta Ghat In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (PHOTOS) |

Nine persons received minor injuries after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRC) bus overturned in Ajanta Ghat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday afternoon.

The bus was on its way from Pune to Raver when it overturned around 1pm, confirmed an official from Ajanta police station.

"The bus was ferrying 66 passengers, nine of whom suffered minor injuries. The incident occurred as the driver lost control of the vehicle," he added.

The injured individuals have been identified as Sushilabai Nirkhe (70, Jamner), Sarubai Patil (65, Srirampur), Vasant Pathare (65, Soygaon), Nikhil Patil (13, Srirampur), Sumitra Nirkhe (48, Jamner), Vijay Suryavanshi (72, Jamner), Sandhya Pathare (63, Soygaon), Jaimala Suryavanshi (60, Jamner), and Jyoti Basnaval (40, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

The injured were promptly taken to the hospital, and the remaining passengers were accommodated in another bus. Traffic was managed efficiently as there was congestion due to the accident.